Trump says he had a "very good talk" about Mueller report, Venezuela with Putin
Friday, 22 May 2020 () President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin have spoken for the first time since the release of the Mueller report. Mr. Trump said he and Putin discussed several matters including the Russia probe. But the president said he did not warn Putin not to meddle in next year's election. Steve Dorsey reports.
