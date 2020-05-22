Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he had a "very good talk" about Mueller report, Venezuela with Putin

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
President Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin have spoken for the first time since the release of the Mueller report. Mr. Trump said he and Putin discussed several matters including the Russia probe. But the president said he did not warn Putin not to meddle in next year's election. Steve Dorsey reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: SCOTUS blocks disclosure of unredacted Mueller report

SCOTUS blocks disclosure of unredacted Mueller report 01:02

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the disclosure to a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trump's administration from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report documenting Russian interference in the 2016 presidential...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings? [Video]

Does Trump Read His Intelligence Briefings?

President Donald Trump's intelligence briefings have posed an enormous challenge, for him. Business Insider and the NY Times say Trump is inattentive or unwilling to receive information. Trump even..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:39Published
Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe [Video]

Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Attorney General William Barr chose to not look into former President Barack Obama. Obama is not being considered in a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Russia probe...

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Tweets about this

rocha_earl

Johnny Rocko @realDonaldTrump It's funny that Terrible Trump says that he is a puppet of Pelosi when he was 1 of 14 Democrats wh… https://t.co/vImfQVSLE8 6 minutes ago

allencarole56

Sam I Am @MSignorile Mar 30, 2020 · "Trump says keeping US Covid-19 deaths to 100,000 would be a ‘very good job’“ We have it… https://t.co/ZpjpTan0wc 43 minutes ago

allencarole56

Sam I Am @tedlieu @MSignorile @JoeBiden This look is NOT saying, 'This is their new hoax.' Unlike the pee-resident: Mar 30… https://t.co/zfRcHuIrnd 47 minutes ago

headovmetal

HeadOvMetal 🌹🖤 “Presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart” as Trump says “much very good”… https://t.co/iTHO6mmS2m 3 hours ago

RunionW

Julie W. Runion RT @FOX13News: "Schools in our country should be opened ASAP," President Trump wrote. "Much very good information now available." https://t… 4 hours ago

alison_rixon

Hope, just Hope💧💧💧 RT @dailysoundnfury: Happy Memorial Day! Stay safe!! #MemorialDay https://t.co/VmlDzYjaze 4 hours ago

e_mrockz

EM @realDonaldTrump @SteveHiltonx @FoxNews Much very good? trump is not an American he can't even speak the language!… https://t.co/4Uv8lRxT84 5 hours ago

troopsfortrump

Troops for Trump #Trump Says: Great reviews on our handling of Covid 19, sometimes referred to as the China Virus. Ventilators, Test… https://t.co/VN5njIBJW1 6 hours ago