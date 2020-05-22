|
Lucky air hostess survives Pakistan plane crash
|
|
Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Madiha Iram was supposed to go on duty in the plane.
|
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
Pakistan plane crash - locator map 00:23
Courtesy: Fatima Naqvi A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, according to the country’s civil aviation authority.
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash
A passenger plane with 98 people on board has crashed in a crowded neighbourhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi after what appeared to be an..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
107 killed as Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi
A passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi, killing all 107 passengers and crew, the city’s mayor said.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this