Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Donald Trump ignited a new feud with the attorney general of Michigan after she called him a "petulant child" for refusing to wear a face mask in public on a visit to the state.The US president declined to wear a mask in front of... Donald Trump ignited a new feud with the attorney general of Michigan after she called him a "petulant child" for refusing to wear a face mask in public on a visit to the state.The US president declined to wear a mask in front of... 👓 View full article