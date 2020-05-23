WHO calls South America new coronavirus epicenter

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

The World Health Organization is calling South America a new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Cases are surging in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat for months. Clinics in Brazil's Amazon region are overwhelmed as the virus reaches the country's indigenous communities. Roxana Saberi reports on how countries around the world are handling the pandemic.


