WHO calls South America new coronavirus epicenter

CBS News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization is calling South America a new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Cases are surging in Brazil, where President Jair Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat for months. Clinics in Brazil's Amazon region are overwhelmed as the virus reaches the country's indigenous communities. Roxana Saberi reports on how countries around the world are handling the pandemic.
News video: WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre'

WHO says South America new coronavirus 'epicentre' 01:53

 Brazil, whose president has resisted restrictions, is the hardest-hit country in the region with over 330,890 cases.

