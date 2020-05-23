Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michigan Gov. Whitmer Extends State Stay-At-Home Order Until June

Newsy Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Extends State Stay-At-Home Order Until JuneWatch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her state's stay-at-home order Friday — pushing it back to June 12th.

While many states have relaxed or removed restrictions, Whitmer said Michigan was "not out of the woods yet." As the rate of new infections declines in the state, Whitmer says she wants prevent...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Gov. Whitmer opens up more portions of businesses in Michigan

Gov. Whitmer opens up more portions of businesses in Michigan 01:46

 Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that retail businesses and auto dealerships will be able to open on Tuesday, May 26 by appointment.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hundreds Protest at State Capitol in Sacramento Against Stay-at-Home Order [Video]

Hundreds Protest at State Capitol in Sacramento Against Stay-at-Home Order

Hundreds of protesters rallied outside the state Capitol on Saturday to demand that Gov. Gavin Newsom lift his restrictions on business, religious gatherings and other activities. (5-23-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:45Published
Some Say New Executive Order Allowing Gatherings Could Put People At Risk [Video]

Some Say New Executive Order Allowing Gatherings Could Put People At Risk

A Friday night executive order from Gov. Cuomo now allows gatherings of up to 10 people anywhere in New York, but some are calling the move shocking, saying it could put people at risk; CBS2's Dave..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Cooper lifts NC's stay-at-home order: Here's what it means

Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina is moving into Phase 2 of its reopening plan on Friday, lifting the stay-at-home order and bringing back a variety of social...
bizjournals

Trump visit to Ford plant contradicts Michigan Gov. Whitmer's order — but she won't try to stop it

The president's visit to a Ford plant in Michigan contradicts a ban on nonessential tours.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this