|
Michigan Gov. Whitmer Extends State Stay-At-Home Order Until June
|
|
Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoMichigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended her state's stay-at-home order Friday — pushing it back to June 12th.
While many states have relaxed or removed restrictions, Whitmer said Michigan was "not out of the woods yet." As the rate of new infections declines in the state, Whitmer says she wants prevent...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this