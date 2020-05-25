Global  

Trump administration vows in new report to distribute 100 million swabs to states by year’s end

Seattle Times Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON – In a report to Congress, the Trump administration is pledging to buy 100 million swabs by the year’s end and distribute them to states to help expand the nation’s capacity to test for the novel coronavirus. But the report, delivered on the Sunday deadline Congress set for a national testing strategy for the […]
