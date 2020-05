Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: Trump could 'Cut Off' China ties, says 'don't want to speak to Xi Jinping' | Oneindia News



As the war of words rages on between US and China over the handling of the Coronavirus outbreak and whether the virus came out of a Chinese lab, now US President Donald Trump has signaled a further.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:32 Published 1 week ago China Offers Help to North Korea Despite Their Claims of Zero Cases



BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping responded to a message that he received from North Korea's Kim Jong-un; and in doing so, may have just outed the country's claims of zero coronavirus.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:49 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this