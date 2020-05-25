Aide For U.K. Prime Minister Criticized For Traveling During Lockdown
Monday, 25 May 2020 () British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised his top aide who is accused of violating quarantine rules by leaving London and driving to northern England while he was infected with COVID-19.
Downing Street has said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown. Opposition MPs have accused Number 10 of a “cover-up” and called for the Prime Minister’s top aide to resign after it emerged...