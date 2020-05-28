Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police has said, contradicting days of lies and half-truths by the Prime Minister and his cabinet.



The article Durham Police: Cummings possibly ‘did’ breach lockdown with trip to Barnard castle... Boris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police has said, contradicting days of lies and half-truths by the Prime Minister and his cabinet.The article Durham Police: Cummings possibly ‘did’ breach lockdown with trip to Barnard castle 👓 View full article

