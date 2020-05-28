Global  

Durham Police: Cummings possibly ‘did’ breach lockdown with trip to Barnard castle

The Descrier Thursday, 28 May 2020
Durham Police: Cummings possibly ‘did’ breach lockdown with trip to Barnard castleBoris Johnson's chief aide Dominic Cummings' trip to Barnard Castle "might have been minor breach" of lockdown rules, Durham Police has said, contradicting days of lies and half-truths by the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules 00:53

 Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police. The force issued a statement on the Prime Minister's top aide's decision to travel to the county days after lockdown had been imposed,...

