Dominic Cummings might have broken lockdown law by driving to Barnard Castle, Durham Police conclude

Independent Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings might have broken coronavirus laws by taking a trip to Barnard Castle with his family, police have said.
Video credit: ODN - Published
News video: Government minister resigns over Cummings row

Government minister resigns over Cummings row 00:21

 Conservative MP Douglas Ross has resigned from his government post as Scottish Minister as tensions rise over Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules by travelling to County Durham while suffering coronavirus symptoms. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at...

