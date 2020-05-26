Global  

New Zealand hit by second earthquake in two days

Reuters India Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
New Zealand's capital shook for a second consecutive day on Tuesday after a magnitude 5.2 magnitude earthquake hit Wellington, data from monitor GeoNet showed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern 00:41

 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.

