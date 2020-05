Related videos from verified sources Coronavirus vaccine possible in early 2021, says EU agency



A vaccine to counter the new coronavirus could be approved in about a year in an "optimistic" scenario, an agency which approves medicines for the European Union said on Thursday. Lauren Anthony.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34 Published 2 weeks ago 68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life



68% of Americans Want a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Returning to Normal Life Two new surveys conducted by Gallup have found a slight shift in the amount of people who've been adhering to stay-at-home.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:19 Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Newsy While Merck is jumping into the race late, it has a head start: the company has acquired a vaccine maker that has b… https://t.co/gFzmgNsNmp 6 hours ago