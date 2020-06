You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Burkina Faso: Armed Islamists Attack Education [HRW] New York -Increasing armed Islamist group attacks on teachers, students, and schools in Burkina Faso since 2017 have had a devastating impact on children's...

allAfrica.com 6 days ago



Burkina Faso: Witness - Waging War On Burkina Faso's Schools [HRW] By that November day, the armed Islamists were fast achieving their goal to shut down French, Western-style education. Hundreds of schools had already...

allAfrica.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this