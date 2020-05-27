More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem billHong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..
Hong Kong riot police warn chanting crowds during rally against national anthem billProtesters gather in Causeway Bay as Hong Hong lawmakers discuss controversial bill that would make insulting China’s national anthem a criminal offence.
Footage from Wednesday (May 27) shows a..
豆（温和暴力反动派） RT @HongKongFP: JUST IN: Police say that, as of 9.30 pm, more than 360 people have been arrested in several districts in #HongKong. Photos:… 4 seconds ago
savehk RT @CNBCi: The proposed Hong Kong national security law is “more evil” than the extradition bill proposed last summer — which sparked month… 7 seconds ago
denN1s @KellyBlockmp Thank you so much for #StandWithHongKong. However, actions more than “condemn” have to be done in ord… https://t.co/UAZScihjbK 23 seconds ago
Audio Homie RT @lokinhei: Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people, many of them just gathered and chanted some slogans.
Mass arbitrary arrest i… 1 minute ago