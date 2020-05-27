Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Al Jazeera Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Anti-government protesters are angry over new proposed laws which they say damage the freedoms of Hong Kong's people.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested 03:50

 Anti-government protesters are angry over new proposed laws which they say damage the freedoms of Hong Kong's people.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong protesters corralled and made to sit down by riot police during rally against national anthem bill

Hong Kong protesters gathered in the Causeway Bay commercial and shopping district on Wednesday (May 27) as the city’s lawmakers discuss the controversial bill that would make insulting China’s..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:15Published
Hong Kong riot police warn chanting crowds during rally against national anthem bill [Video]

Hong Kong riot police warn chanting crowds during rally against national anthem bill

Protesters gather in Causeway Bay as Hong Hong lawmakers discuss controversial bill that would make insulting China’s national anthem a criminal offence. Footage from Wednesday (May 27) shows a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump warns China as Hong Kong protesters face crackdown and arrest

Mounting anger over China's plans to exert more power over Hong Kong spark clashes, with pepper pellets fired and almost 300 arrests.
CBS News

China warns "end is coming" as protests continue in Hong Kong

There were more protests in Hong Kong this morning after a weekend of violent demonstrations. Earlier Monday, police arrested protesters who disrupted the subway...
CBS News


Tweets about this

silver_mola

豆（温和暴力反动派） RT @HongKongFP: JUST IN: Police say that, as of 9.30 pm, more than 360 people have been arrested in several districts in #HongKong. Photos:… 4 seconds ago

savehk20

savehk RT @CNBCi: The proposed Hong Kong national security law is “more evil” than the extradition bill proposed last summer — which sparked month… 7 seconds ago

dennischu1

denN1s @KellyBlockmp Thank you so much for #StandWithHongKong. However, actions more than “condemn” have to be done in ord… https://t.co/UAZScihjbK 23 seconds ago

audioHomie

Audio Homie RT @lokinhei: Hong Kong police arrested more than 300 people, many of them just gathered and chanted some slogans. Mass arbitrary arrest i… 1 minute ago