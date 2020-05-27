Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Crew Dragon Flight Postponed Due To Weather

Newsy Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
SpaceX Crew Dragon Flight Postponed Due To WeatherWatch VideoMinutes before SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to fly to the International Space Station, a call of inclement weather postponed the mission.

The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday.

When it lifts off in Florida, Demonstration Mission Two, or Demo Two, will be the first commercial spaceflight with astronauts...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Seeker - Published
News video: SpaceX Crew Dragon Is the Most Anticipated Launch of the Year

SpaceX Crew Dragon Is the Most Anticipated Launch of the Year 05:56

 SpaceX is about to make history by bringing human spaceflight back to U.S. soil.

Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Docks At International Space Station

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 manned rocket docked at the International Space Station on Sunday morning, beginning a new era of commercial space flight. CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry is at..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published
International Space Station flies in front of moon in rare footage, just hours after SpaceX Dragon crew capsule docks [Video]

International Space Station flies in front of moon in rare footage, just hours after SpaceX Dragon crew capsule docks

A videographer in Switzerland has captured footage of the International Space Station crossing in front of the moon. The rare footage was filmed just hours after two Nasa astronauts docked the SpaceX..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA, SpaceX review clears historic mission for launch next week

Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2020 NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station after a flight...
Space Daily

Watch live as SpaceX’s first astronaut-carrying spacecraft docks with the International Space Station

Today at around 10:30 AM EDT (7:30 AM PDT), SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule will dock with the International Space Station, with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Space Dailybizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

fraobg

Ok. RT @SpaceX: Live webcast of Crew Dragon’s test flight with @NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug → https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK https:… 4 seconds ago

TaraKcks

kcks RT @SpaceX: All systems go for Crew Dragon’s test flight with @NASA astronauts @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug. Teams are keeping an eye on w… 9 seconds ago

DeansherryS

Sherry Dean 🌊 RT @cspan: LIVE on C-SPAN: Watch the flight preparations and liftoff of the first commercial spacecraft to carry NASA astronauts into orbit… 17 seconds ago

ArcHasegawa

Andrew Watching the Crew Dragon test flight launch. 🚀 #LaunchAmerica #NASA #SpaceX 30 seconds ago