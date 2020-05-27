SpaceX Crew Dragon Flight Postponed Due To Weather

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoMinutes before SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to fly to the International Space Station, a call of inclement weather postponed the mission.



The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday.



When it lifts off in Florida, Demonstration Mission Two, or Demo Two, will be the first commercial spaceflight with ... Watch VideoMinutes before SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to fly to the International Space Station, a call of inclement weather postponed the mission.The launch has been rescheduled for Saturday.When it lifts off in Florida, Demonstration Mission Two, or Demo Two, will be the first commercial spaceflight with astronauts 👓 View full article

