Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor's scrubs to fight coronavirus Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

As India's financial capital Mumbai battled a growing number of coronavirus cases, local DJ Sanjay Meriya set aside his turntable and dusted off a long-unused medical degree in order to help out. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this mlnangalama via @PerilofAfrica Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor's scrubs to fight coronavirus: As India's financial capital Mumb… https://t.co/jWrbauWiRC 2 minutes ago MDL Anchor Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor's scrubs to fight coronavirus https://t.co/dc1RWFgHE4 2 minutes ago Zla Official Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor’s scrubs to fight coronavirus https://t.co/sKkp3X1nZr 7 minutes ago Devdiscourse Mumbai DJ swaps deck for doctor's scrubs to fight coronavirus https://t.co/Ou3T7alUlX 21 minutes ago