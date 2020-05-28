Protests In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () Watch VideoA second night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd turned violent.
Demonstrations began peacefully Wednesday evening but the situation grew increasingly out of hand as the night progressed. Police in riot gear and protesters clashed, with officers using tear gas and plastic bullets to try to...
The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd.
Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.'
The..