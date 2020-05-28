Global  

Protests In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent

Newsy Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Protests In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death Turn ViolentWatch VideoA second night of protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd turned violent.

Demonstrations began peacefully Wednesday evening but the situation grew increasingly out of hand as the night progressed. Police in riot gear and protesters clashed, with officers using tear gas and plastic bullets to try to...
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Night Of Chaos & Destruction As Protests Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent

Night Of Chaos & Destruction As Protests Over George Floyd's Death Turn Violent 03:52

 Jason DeRusha and Christiane Cordero report on the looting and fires in the city (3:52). WCCO This Morning -- May 28, 2020

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police [Video]

DOJ Launches 'Robust' Probe Of Black Minneapolis Man's Death At The Hands Of Police

The US Justice Department on Thursday announced it is investigating police involvement in the death of George Floyd. Reuters reports the DOJ said it was making the investigation a 'top priority.' The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Protesters demand justice for George Floyd outside US Embassy in London [Video]

Protesters demand justice for George Floyd outside US Embassy in London

+PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS SWEARING+ Protesters gathered on Thursday (May 28) outside the US Embassy in London to demand justice for George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis after a police officer put..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:01Published

Related news from verified sources

More violence rocks Minneapolis after George Floyd's death; 1 killed

Violent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff...
FOXNews.com

Violent Protests Continue In Minneapolis Over George Floyd's Death

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Holly Bailey of The Washington Post about protesters in Minneapolis who have taken to the streets for a second night after a black...
NPR

