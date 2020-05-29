Canada extends ban on large cruise ships until Oct. 31: transport minister
Friday, 29 May 2020
6 hours ago)
Canada is extending a ban on large cruise ships to Oct. 31 to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Transport Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.
