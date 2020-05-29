Global  

George Floyd death: Live updates as protests erupt across US

Al Jazeera Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Twitter says Trump violated rules of glorifying violence; National Guard deployed to Minneapolis as outrage escalates.
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests

Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests 04:03

 All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report (4:03). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 28, 2020

Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death: What we know

Another night of protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd saw violence, fires and looting as Floyd's family calls for justice.  
Minneapolis police station set ablaze on third day of angry protests over George Floyd's death in custody

The National Guard has been called out to help quell the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
