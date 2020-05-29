Newsy Investigation Tracks COVID-19 Outbreaks In NC From Meat Plants Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Watch VideoLast week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to meat processing in North Carolina surpassed 2,000, making up about 9 percent of the state’s total number of cases. That makes meat processing plants nearly as big a problem for North Carolina as nursing homes.



But unlike nursing homes, state health officials... Watch VideoLast week, the number of positive COVID-19 cases tied to meat processing in North Carolina surpassed 2,000, making up about 9 percent of the state’s total number of cases. That makes meat processing plants nearly as big a problem for North Carolina as nursing homes.But unlike nursing homes, state health officials 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Union: More Than 3,000 US Meatpacking Workers Are Infected With COVID-19



The US's largest workers' union said Thursday more than 3,000 meatpacking workers have tested positive for COVID-19. 44 workers have died in the pandemic so far. According to Reuters, the announcement.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago JBS in Tolleson turns down coronavirus testing help citing other option



JBS, a meat packaging plant in Tolleson, reportedly turned down coronavirus testing help from the state citing other options from the city. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 01:43 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this