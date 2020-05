Apparent Children's Militia Stands Guard in Atlanta Saturday, 30 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Disturbing video shows kids in Army fatigues holding riot shields and guns, just outside Lenox Mall in the wake of riots and looting during protests due to the death of George Floyd. Disturbing video shows kids in Army fatigues holding riot shields and guns, just outside Lenox Mall in the wake of riots and looting during protests due to the death of George Floyd. 👓 View full article

