COVID-19 vaccine likely in 2020, but production only by 2021-end, says Sweden's chief epidemiologist

Sunday, 31 May 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Sweden's chief epidemiologist Dr Anders Tegnell said Covid-19 vaccine may be developed in 2020, but its production will only start by the end of 2021.



In a webinar organized by Public Health Foundation of India, Tegnell, who is also the architect of Covid-19 Sweden's lockdown-lite, said: "To reach full herd immunity to stop... 👓 View full article

