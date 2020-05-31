Global  

COVID-19 vaccine likely in 2020, but production only by 2021-end, says Sweden's chief epidemiologist

Mid-Day Sunday, 31 May 2020
Sweden's chief epidemiologist Dr Anders Tegnell said Covid-19 vaccine may be developed in 2020, but its production will only start by the end of 2021.

In a webinar organized by Public Health Foundation of India, Tegnell, who is also the architect of Covid-19 Sweden's lockdown-lite, said: "To reach full herd immunity to stop...
