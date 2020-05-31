Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Postpones G-7 Summit Until Fall

Newsy Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
President Trump Postpones G-7 Summit Until FallWatch VideoOver the weekend, President Donald Trump said he would postpone the Group of 7, or G-7 Summit until fall.

In March, the president said he'd cancel the in-person summit over coronavirus concerns, opting instead for a video conference. But last week, he said the event would be held in person after all.

On...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump [Video]

'It looks like G7 Summit will be on': US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump said that a ‘full’ G7 summit bringing together the leaders of the world's major economies ‘will be on’. Trump said that it will take place ‘primarily at the White..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:27Published
President Trump Aims To Replenish Nation's Stockpile By Fall Under National Stockpile 2.0 Initiative [Video]

President Trump Aims To Replenish Nation's Stockpile By Fall Under National Stockpile 2.0 Initiative

Matt Petrillo reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump postpones G7 summit, calls for expansion

US President Donald Trump said is pushing the G7 summit to September. He also called the group's current format "very outdated," and said its membership should...
Deutsche Welle

Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to add countries to invitation list

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later and expand the...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BeckyGuan

Becky Guan President Trump postpones G-7 summit to Sept. or later; plans to add India, S. Korea, Australia, Russia which was e… https://t.co/YyIX2FetS4 18 minutes ago

Imsonu1111

Sonu Kumar RT @OpIndia_com: US President Donald Trump postpones G7 summit till September, contemplates inviting India, Russia while excluding China ht… 48 minutes ago

Stop_dat_bs

Priyamvada #AlohaForever🌺🤙🏽🧢 Thank you President @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TJ5Pi6LTb5 51 minutes ago

fornaxAR

RAM RT @the_hindu: U.S. President #DonaldTrump said he would postpone the Group of Seven summit that he wanted to hold in late June and expand… 51 minutes ago

ukrainedilemma

Ukraine Crisis Trump postpones G7 summit, seeks to expand invitation list -- US president says he wants to expand the list of coun… https://t.co/PVRef1DnwW 1 hour ago

ramanpandit_s

Raman Pandit RT @ttindia: US President Donald Trump has postponed the G7 Summit till September and expressed his desire to expand the "outdated" bloc to… 1 hour ago

maxwell18191708

Max Wells, author of EXEMPT Now this makes sense. Thank you President Trump. Trump Blasts "Outdated Group Of G7 Countries" - Postpones Summit… https://t.co/HhgqoGi1ha 1 hour ago

GDNonline

Gulf Daily News US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next mont… https://t.co/E21ImXuJXx 2 hours ago