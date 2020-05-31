|
President Trump Postpones G-7 Summit Until Fall
|
|
Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
Watch VideoOver the weekend, President Donald Trump said he would postpone the Group of 7, or G-7 Summit until fall.
In March, the president said he'd cancel the in-person summit over coronavirus concerns, opting instead for a video conference. But last week, he said the event would be held in person after all.
On...
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this