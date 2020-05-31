Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd death: Police officer puts knee on protester's neck, other officer removes it

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
George Floyd death: Police officer puts knee on protester's neck, other officer removes itImages of violence continue to come out of the US as protests over the death of George Floyd escalate.Footage shared on Twitter earlier today shows a police officer kneeling on a protester's neck - the same type of tactic that the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin Charged With Murder Of George Floyd 00:32

 The Minneapolis police officer who restrained an unarmed black man by kneeling on his neck has been arrested. According to Reuters, officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder. The victim, 46-year-old George Floyd died a short time after Chauvin knelt on his throat for five...

Related videos from verified sources

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows [Video]

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago. Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published
Boston Sgt. Reflects On Being Black And A Police Officer [Video]

Boston Sgt. Reflects On Being Black And A Police Officer

Boston Police Sergeant Eddy Chrispin finds himself in a double universe: Black officer on the clock, black man always. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:57Published
Protests Spark Conversation About Police Mistrust [Video]

Protests Spark Conversation About Police Mistrust

One former Boston Police officer says it starts with respect. WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Editor’s note: After George Floyd’s death, pain, rage, devastation and pledges to rebuild

It’s been nearly two weeks since George Floyd died with a Minneapolis police officer's knee on his neck, and the fallout has been devastating locally and...
bizjournals Also reported by •HinduNew Zealand HeraldMid-Day

K-pop fans become an unexpected ally to American protesters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As American protesters took to the streets to mourn the death of George Floyd, they found an unexpected ally: K-pop fans. Floyd died...
Seattle Times

"Dangerous:" Around world, police chokeholds scrutinized

Dangerous: Around world, police chokeholds scrutinizedLE PECQ, France (AP) — Three days after George Floyd died with a Minneapolis police officer choking off his air, another black man writhed on the tarmac of a...
WorldNews Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

ctrobison

Todd Robison RT @Belann_Farrar1: BLM/ANTIFA/DEMS WHERE IS YOUR OUTRAGE? Chicago sees its deadliest day in 60 years with 18 murders in 24 hours: report-C… 7 seconds ago

jamelyxxx

jamely:) RT @CBSEveningNews: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, made his first c… 8 seconds ago

left_93

left RT @AFP: #UPDATE France said on Monday it would ban the controversial chokehold used to detain suspects after the death in custody of Georg… 18 seconds ago

tqholden

Tracey Q Holden RT @politico: The police-free schools movement is picking up steam, with another push toward removing officers from Denver schools as prote… 18 seconds ago

djmonijj

Darla Jackson RT @TomthunkitsMind: POLICE BRUTALITY EXHIBIT 33: U.S. Park Police fired tear gas on protesters gathered outside the White House to demonst… 20 seconds ago

WCCG1045FM

The Hip Hop Station Beyoncé, French Montana, Ice-T & more react after four police officers are charged in George Floyd’s death https://t.co/0JhEHHOvFl 22 seconds ago

helena_pigott

HelenaPigott RT @PrisonPlanet: During a protest over the death of George Floyd in Melbourne, protesters were asked about the death of Justine Damond, a… 26 seconds ago

pppatticake

#EndSuperdelegates ⏳ RT @OpenSecretsDC: Events following the death of George Floyd have led to a bipartisan call for #PoliceReformNow - specifically the demilit… 30 seconds ago