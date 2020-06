Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 Monday, 1 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Christo, the Bulgarian-born conceptual artist who turned to epic-scale environmental works in the late 1960s, stringing a giant curtain across a mountain pass in Colorado, wrapping the Pont Neuf in Paris and the Reichstag in Berlin and zigzagging thousands of saffron-curtained gates throughout Central Park, died Sunday at his home in New York City. He […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sean Roberts Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/Hb59vTlnxR 3 minutes ago Jacob RT @stellth: Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/wCrVXQg3bJ 6 minutes ago James Pearson Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/W7cIo3569v 11 minutes ago 🔥💧🐨🌱😊💓🌍🦠😢💪🎀 MelissaD RT @sammostyn: Vale Christo & thoughts today w @KaldorPublicArt whose close friendship ensured Sydney’s glorious experience with this exce… 19 minutes ago Scott Cousins R.I.P. Christo; Covering the cosmos now. / Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/g8xyYnHr3K 57 minutes ago Johanna Hoffmann Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/6FQQfWz99R 1 hour ago Pía Barragán Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/cmFNCesKQ1 1 hour ago sevil sezen End of an era! Christo, Artist Who Wrapped and Festooned on an Epic Scale, Dies at 84 https://t.co/Cy0rF978YI 1 hour ago