New Zealanders protest over death of George Floyd

Reuters Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Thousands of New Zealanders marched peacefully on Monday chanting "Black Lives Matter" in solidarity with George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in the United States last week.
