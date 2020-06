Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Contrary to social media posts, Kellie Chauvin, the estranged wife of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, is not the sister of Tou Thao, another former officer involved in the events that led to Floyd's death, according to Kellie Chauvin's lawyer.



