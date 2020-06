Viral Tweet ‘Alert’ Wasn’t From Antifa Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A tweet shared widely online during the protests sparked by the death of George Floyd -- espousing a plan to bring violence to "residential areas... the white hoods" -- was made to appear to be from antifa, the anti-fascist coalition. But the account behind the tweet was actually linked to a white nationalist group, according to Twitter.



