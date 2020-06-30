Leaked documents show how police used social media and private Slack channels to track George Floyd protesters
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () · Leaked documents show how law enforcement has kept tabs on demonstrators since anti-police-brutality protests first broke out after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody.
· Police exchanged protesters' Twitter handles, monitored protest plans in private Slack and Telegram channels, and kept lists...
Protesters have filed a federal class action lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Police Department, Mayor Bill Peduto and the City of Pittsburgh for their handling of a George Floyd protest in East Liberty..
