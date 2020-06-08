Global  

As tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce say they stand against systemic racism, they're working with agencies that disproportionately target communities of color

Business Insider Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
As tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce say they stand against systemic racism, they're working with agencies that disproportionately target communities of color· Tech companies have made public statements condemning systemic racism as protests seek racial justice and an end to police brutality. 
· But some of those same companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, provide technology to police departments, which disproportionately target Black and brown communities.
· "People are...
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: 'Gone with the Wind,' And 'Cops' Removed From TV

'Gone with the Wind,' And 'Cops' Removed From TV 00:39

 The movie “Gone with the Wind” has been pulled from the HBO Max streaming service. The reality TV show “Cops” has also been removed from television as America is waking up to systemic racism. Protests over racism and police conduct following the death of African-American George Floyd have...

