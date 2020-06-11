|
Postman, a popular developer platform used by Microsoft, Twitter, and Cisco, just hit a $2 billion valuation from its massive $150 million funding round
Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
· On Thursday, the developer platform Postman announced that it closed a $150 million Series C funding round at a $2 billion valuation.
· Postman helps developers build APIs, or application programming interfaces, which allow apps to communicate with — and include features — from other services.
· Postman started as a...
