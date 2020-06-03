Global  

Active-Duty Troops Ready To Deploy On To Washington, D.C. Streets

Newsy Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Active-Duty Troops Ready To Deploy On To Washington, D.C. StreetsWatch VideoThe Department of Defense has sent approximately 1,600 active-duty U.S. troops to the Washington, D.C. area as the Trump administration considers deploying them onto the streets to respond to protesters. 

Those troops came from Fort Drum in New York and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A Pentagon spokesperson...
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Experts Warn Trump's Deployment Of Active Troops Threat Is 'Potentially Dangerous'

Experts Warn Trump's Deployment Of Active Troops Threat Is 'Potentially Dangerous' 00:36

 Oklahoma Army National Guard President Donald Trump's proposed deployment of active-duty troops. This move was thought to quell the protests in Washington, D.C. reports Business Insider. However, his idea to do the same in the states has provoked grave concerns among lawmakers.

