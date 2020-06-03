Active-Duty Troops Ready To Deploy On To Washington, D.C. Streets

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Department of Defense has sent approximately 1,600 active-duty U.S. troops to the Washington, D.C. area as the Trump administration considers deploying them onto the streets to respond to protesters.



Those troops came from Fort Drum in New York and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A Pentagon spokesperson... Watch VideoThe Department of Defense has sent approximately 1,600 active-duty U.S. troops to the Washington, D.C. area as the Trump administration considers deploying them onto the streets to respond to protesters.Those troops came from Fort Drum in New York and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A Pentagon spokesperson 👓 View full article

