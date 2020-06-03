Active-Duty Troops Ready To Deploy On To Washington, D.C. Streets
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Watch VideoThe Department of Defense has sent approximately 1,600 active-duty U.S. troops to the Washington, D.C. area as the Trump administration considers deploying them onto the streets to respond to protesters.
Those troops came from Fort Drum in New York and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. A Pentagon spokesperson...
Oklahoma Army National Guard President Donald Trump's proposed deployment of active-duty troops. This move was thought to quell the protests in Washington, D.C. reports Business Insider. However, his idea to do the same in the states has provoked grave concerns among lawmakers.