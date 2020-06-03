British and German police seek information on new Madeleine McCann suspect
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () British and German police said on Wednesday they had a new suspect in the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann - appealing for information on a German man who is currently imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter.
