British and German police seek information on new Madeleine McCann suspect

Reuters Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
British and German police said on Wednesday they had a new suspect in the 2007 disappearance of three-year-old Madeleine McCann - appealing for information on a German man who is currently imprisoned in Germany on an unrelated matter.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance

German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance 01:41

 A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed. The Metropolitan Police have not named the man, 43, who is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build. The German national is known...

