British and German police seek information on new Madeleine McCann suspect

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 hour ago German suspect identified in Madeleine McCann disappearance 01:41 A German prisoner has been identified as a suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, detectives have revealed. The Metropolitan Police have not named the man, 43, who is described as white with short blond hair, possibly fair, and about 6ft tall with a slim build. The German national is known...