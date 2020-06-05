Global  

One News Page

Protesters have 'civic duty' to get virus tested: Governor Andrew Cuomo

IndiaTimes Friday, 5 June 2020 ()
The thousands of people protesting the death of George Floyd have a "civic duty" to be tested for the coronavirus and help New York avoid a spike in new cases as it slowly restarts its economy, governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday. "If you were at a protest, go get a test, please," Cuomo said at his daily briefing. "The protesters have a civic duty here also. Be responsible, get a test."
