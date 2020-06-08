U.S. Prosecutors Request Interview With Prince Andrew In Epstein Probe
|
Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Justice Department has formally requested to interview Prince Andrew as part of its investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
According to multiple outlets, federal prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office filed a mutual legal assistance treaty request to the British government —...
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this