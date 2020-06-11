Global  

U.N. chief regrets North Korea decision to cut hotlines with South
Reuters India Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets that North Korea has severed hotlines with South Korea, warning that such channels "are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations," a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.
