U.N. chief regrets North Korea decision to cut hotlines with South
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres regrets that North Korea has severed hotlines with South Korea, warning that such channels "are necessary to avoid misunderstandings or miscalculations," a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.
