15 Minute News Turkish court sentences US consulate employee to jail https://t.co/to386kCVXE #News 12 seconds ago

The Globe and Mail Turkish court sentences U.S. Consulate employee to more than eight years in prison https://t.co/ZTHkTY7NYB https://t.co/uCZ3C35AuV 26 seconds ago

π”»π•’π•§π•šπ•• π•π• π•Ÿπ•–π•€ POLITICO: .@POLITICOEurope: " Turkish court sentences US consulate employee to prison " https://t.co/AXzZDgxCE6 https://t.co/gbFM67Mhkh 49 seconds ago

ExBulletin Turkish court sentences US consulate employee to prison – Al-Manar TVΒ Lebanon https://t.co/oGYKXsAZ3C 3 minutes ago

Yannis Farsaris Turkish Court Sentences US Consulate Employee to Prison Term Over Spying, Ties to Gulen: https://t.co/uqHQWMYaNH 5 minutes ago

Wisteria RT @SputnikInt: #URGENT | Turkish court reportedly sentences US consulate employee to prison term over spying, ties to Gulen https://t.co/W… 11 minutes ago

August #NoSchoolNow Mac RT @Loveon999: Gulen/NATO/Syria. Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defence. Topuz was accused/2013 corruption investigation and were lat… 13 minutes ago