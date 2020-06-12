Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants In Law Named After Breonna Taylor Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Watch VideoThe mayor of Louisville said he plans to sign a law banning the use of no-knock warrants as soon as possible.



"Madam Clerk, will you please call the roll?"



"Mr. President, you have 26 yes votes and zero no votes."



***Cheering***



"Thank you. Congratulations, the ordinance passes."



