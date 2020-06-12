Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants In Law Named After Breonna Taylor

Newsy Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants In Law Named After Breonna TaylorWatch VideoThe mayor of Louisville said he plans to sign a law banning the use of no-knock warrants as soon as possible. 

"Madam Clerk, will you please call the roll?"

"Mr. President, you have 26 yes votes and zero no votes."

***Cheering***

"Thank you. Congratulations, the ordinance passes."

The Louisville Metro...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: A Plus - Published
News video: Louisville Passes “Breonna’s Law” And Bans No-Knock Warrant

Louisville Passes “Breonna’s Law” And Bans No-Knock Warrant 01:27

 Louisville’s city council passed a bill that bans no-knock warrants this week — named after Breonna Taylor, an EMT who was killed during the execution of a no-knock warrant.

Related videos from verified sources

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor [Video]

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyoncé Pens Open Letter Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed on March 13 when police busted into her home after midnight and conducted a no-knock..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:32Published
Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Louisville bans 'no-knocks' after Breonna Taylor's death

Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:28Published
The Police Cited With Killing Breonna Taylor Are Still Free [Video]

The Police Cited With Killing Breonna Taylor Are Still Free

According to the Huff Post, while George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery’s killers face charges, the Louisville police officers who reportedly shot and killed Breonna Taylor are free. Louisville Police Sgt...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisville outlaws no-knock warrants after shooting death of Breonna Taylor

 Lawmakers in Louisville, Kentucky have voted to ban no-knock warrants in the wake of Breonna Taylor's death. It was one of these warrants that allowed three...
CBS News

New Louisville law bans "no knock" raids in honor of Breonna Taylor

 In Kentucky, the Louisville city council has passed a new law named in Breonna Taylor's honor just days after what would have been her 27th birthday. Jericka...
CBS News

Breonna's Law: No-knock warrants banned in Louisville after unanimous vote

 The ordinance is called Breonna's Law after Breonna Taylor, an unarmed black woman who was fatally shot by Louisville Metro Police in her apartment.  
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this