Louisville Bans No-Knock Warrants In Law Named After Breonna Taylor
Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe mayor of Louisville said he plans to sign a law banning the use of no-knock warrants as soon as possible.
"Madam Clerk, will you please call the roll?"
"Mr. President, you have 26 yes votes and zero no votes."
***Cheering***
"Thank you. Congratulations, the ordinance passes."
The Louisville Metro...
