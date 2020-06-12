Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Starbucks creating Black Lives Matter shirt for employees after furor over alleged ban

CBC.ca Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel

Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel 01:13

 Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel Starbucks has recently found itself in hot water after Buzzfeed News discovered employees were not allowed to wear Black Lives Matters-related items. According to the outlet, an internal memo was sent to employees,...

Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter protesters meet with Iowa governor [Video]

Black Lives Matter protesters meet with Iowa governor

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters met with Gov. Kim Reynolds Friday to urge her to sign an executive order to restore felon voting rights.

Credit: WHO     Duration: 01:42Published
Volunteers Paint Black Lives Matter Street Mural in San Francisco [Video]

Volunteers Paint Black Lives Matter Street Mural in San Francisco

In solidarity with Washington DC and other cities including Oakland and Berkeley, volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural in bright yellow paint on Fulton St. in San Francisco. Betty Yu reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:41Published
NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism [Video]

NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism

NFL Pledges $250 Million Donation to Combat Systemic Racism In a statement released on Thursday, the NFL announced their plan to donate $250 million over the next 10 years. The money will go towards..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Starbucks bans staff from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, accessories

 The coffee chain has told employees not to wear accessories or clothes displaying messages in support of the movement, US media reported. The ban has sparked...
Deutsche Welle


Tweets about this

silvioluiz

Silvio Luiz RT @ABC: Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. https://t.co/aKhVmPHJzx 51 seconds ago

StribBiz

Star Tribune Business Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose after the coffee chain… https://t.co/bWSN5G8Eew 2 minutes ago

DianeLadylaw

Diane Ladylaw® Starbucks creating Black Lives Matter shirt for employees after furor over alleged ban https://t.co/vL1xXLsCIT 3 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. https://t.co/aKhVmPHJzx 4 minutes ago

EmoryJustin

Justin Emory RT @StarTribune: Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose after the coffee chain reporte… 5 minutes ago

StarTribune

Star Tribune Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose after the coffee chain… https://t.co/O2Yic52sdy 7 minutes ago

gee_kenda

Kenda Gee They should rename Starbucks, Track Backs. Constant hypocrisy & profits at its best. Starbucks creating Black Lives… https://t.co/VRIW9U3vpU 12 minutes ago

sybilamy

Kathy J. RT @CBCBusiness: Starbucks creating Black Lives Matter shirt for employees after furor over alleged ban https://t.co/dGAbVK7HLd https://t.c… 1 hour ago