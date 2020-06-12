Starbucks creating Black Lives Matter shirt for employees after furor over alleged ban
Friday, 12 June 2020 () Starbucks is creating its own Black Lives Matter shirt for employees to wear if they choose. The move comes after the coffee chain reportedly banned employees from wearing Black Lives Matter gear.
Starbucks Under Fire After Banning Workers From Wearing Pro-Black Lives Matter Apparel Starbucks has recently found itself in hot water after Buzzfeed News discovered employees were not allowed to wear Black Lives Matters-related items. According to the outlet, an internal memo was sent to employees,...
In solidarity with Washington DC and other cities including Oakland and Berkeley, volunteers painted a Black Lives Matter mural in bright yellow paint on Fulton St. in San Francisco. Betty Yu reports...