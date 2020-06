Related videos from verified sources Experts say Latin America coronavirus death toll under-reported



Latin America has become a global epicentre for the pandemic, Brazil, Mexico, Peru and Chile recording high numbers. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:30 Published 2 weeks ago Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest



With close to half a million confirmed cases, the minister of health says the real number could be 15 times higher due to the lack of testing. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 3 weeks ago Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August



As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this