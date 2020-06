Thousands Protest At Robert E. Lee Statue In Richmond, Virginia Sunday, 14 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoThousands of protesters marched in Richmond, Virgina, Saturday to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. They also rallied for the removal of a



A peaceful 5,000 Man March started and ended in front of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. Tavares... Watch VideoThousands of protesters marched in Richmond, Virgina, Saturday to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. They also rallied for the removal of a confederate monument.A peaceful 5,000 Man March started and ended in front of the Gen. Robert E. Lee statue. Tavares 👓 View full article