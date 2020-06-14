|
|
|
Swiss women stage a mass scream over domestic violence, pay gap
Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Women across Switzerland let loose with screams during a national protest on Sunday, demanding equal treatment and an end to violence at the hands of men.
|
|
|
|
|