Swiss women stage a mass scream over domestic violence, pay gap

Reuters Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
Women across Switzerland let loose with screams during a national protest on Sunday, demanding equal treatment and an end to violence at the hands of men.
 The UN has described the worldwide increase in domestic abuse as a "shadow pandemic".

