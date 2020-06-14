Global  

Trump’s Halting Walk Down Ramp Raises New Health Questions

Seattle Times Sunday, 14 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump faced new questions about his health Sunday, after videos emerged of him gingerly walking down a ramp at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and having trouble bringing a glass of water to his mouth during a speech there. Trump — who turned 74 on Sunday, the oldest a U.S. president […]
