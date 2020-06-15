Supreme Court: LGBTQ Workers Are Protected From Job Discrimination Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.In a 6-3 ruling, the court expanded Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin or religion


