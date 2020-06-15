Supreme Court: LGBTQ Workers Are Protected From Job Discrimination

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from being discriminated against at work. The original law states that it is illegal for employers to discriminate against...
