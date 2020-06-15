Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court: LGBTQ Workers Are Protected From Job Discrimination

Newsy Monday, 15 June 2020 ()
Supreme Court: LGBTQ Workers Are Protected From Job DiscriminationWatch VideoThe U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that it is illegal for an employer to fire someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court expanded Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act — which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin or religion...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers

Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers 01:13

 Supreme Court Says Existing Federal Law Protects LGBTQ+ Workers On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LBGTQ+ workers from being discriminated against at work. The original law states that it is illegal for employers to discriminate against...

Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court rules that civil rights laws protect LGBTQ employees from discrimination [Video]

Supreme Court rules that civil rights laws protect LGBTQ employees from discrimination

The Supreme Court has ruled that LGBTQ employees are protected under federal employment discrimination laws in a landmark decision.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:57Published
Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Protected by Law [Video]

Supreme Court Rules LGBT Workers Protected by Law

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees are protected from workplace discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Devin Fehely..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:55Published
Supreme Court Ruling On LGBTQ Protection Has Impact On Colorado [Video]

Supreme Court Ruling On LGBTQ Protection Has Impact On Colorado

The U.S. Supreme Court says it is illegal to fie someone because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workers: ‘They’ve Ruled and We Live With Their Decision’

Trump Reacts to SCOTUS Ruling on LGBTQ Workers: ‘They’ve Ruled and We Live With Their Decision’ President *Donald Trump* offered a brief response Monday afternoon to the landmark Supreme Court ruling that LGBTQ workers are protected under job discrimination...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBS 2

Tegan and Sara, Sara Bareilles & More Celebrate Supreme Court Ruling Protecting LGBTQ Workers

 Artists like Tegan and Sara to Sara Bareilles are taking to social media to celebrate the Supreme Court's ruling protecting LGTBQ people from discrimination in...
Billboard.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comPinkNewsReutersCBS 2bizjournalsIndependent

Supreme Court: Sexual orientation and gender identity covered under federal discrimination law

 Washington D.C., Jun 15, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that employers cannot fire workers because of their sexual orientation or...
CNA Also reported by •CBS 2bizjournalsCBC.ca

Tweets about this