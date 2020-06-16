Anti-racism protests: Atlanta shooting, statues new focal points
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () A makeshift memorial has popped up at a fast-food restaurant where a black man was fatally shot by a white Atlanta police officer, one of the latest deaths of black men that have ignited a new wave of anti-racism protests in the US.
Roughly 150 protesters marched outside the Wendy's restaurant outside where Brooks was shot,...
An Atlanta police officer has been sacked following the fatal shooting of an African-American man, and another has been placed on administrative duty, the police department has announced. The moves follow the resignation of Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields, who stepped down as the Friday night...