Paul Whelan's brother says Russia conviction was part of 'sham trial' Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The brother of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan-- who was sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in Russia on charges of espionage-- is urging the U.S. government to "find a way to have him freed," after what he says was a "set up" and a "sham trial." 👓 View full article