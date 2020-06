Related videos from verified sources COVID-19 outbreak at Sheboygan County church



There are at least 23 confirmed coronavirus cases connected to unnamed Sheboygan church. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago Few buyers turn up at International Flower Auction in Bengaluru amid COVID-19



The international flower market in Karnataka's Bengaluru is suffering amid coronavirus pandemic. Flowers are unable to reach market due to lack of transportation facilities. Less number of buyers.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:57 Published 12 hours ago Banquet hall owners facing hardships amid coronavirus outbreak



The cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly in the country. Banquet hall owners are grappling to meet expenses due to fewer bookings owing to COVID-19 in Bengaluru. Mohd Yusuf, manager of 3 banquet.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published 12 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Brazil coronavirus cases hit daily record: Live updates Country recorded nearly 35,000 new cases, only hours after government officials claimed the outbreak was under control.

Al Jazeera 5 hours ago





Tweets about this