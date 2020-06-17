Two men linked to 'boogaloo' movement charged in U.S. courthouse guard killing
Wednesday, 17 June 2020 () Two men inspired by the militant anti-government "boogaloo" movement have been charged in the drive-by killing of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, last month during a night of nearby protests against police brutality, court records showed on Tuesday.
Two men have been charged in the slaying last month of a federal courthouse guard in Oakland, California, during an ambush blocks away from anti-racism protests, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California David Anderson said on Tuesday. One of the two charged is believed to be associated...