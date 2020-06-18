Facebook takes down Trump ads 'for violating our policy against organized hate'
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Facebook on Thursday said it had take action against ads run by U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate. The ads, which attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," featured an upside-down triangle.
Facebook has said it will affix labels to political ads shared by users on their own feeds, closing what critics have said for years was a glaring loophole in the company's election transparency measures. Joe Davies reports.