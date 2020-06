Goose, Meet Gander: Kudlow Urges Trump Rally Attendees To Mask Up



Senior economic adviser to President Donald Trump offered some health advice on Sunday, on CNN's 'State of the Union' program. Reuters reports Kudlow admitted people attending President Donald.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 4 days ago

Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina



Donald Trump Says RNC Will Not Take Place in North Carolina On Tuesday, Trump announced that Charlotte, North Carolina, would no longer be hosting the 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC). The.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 2 weeks ago